Sensex jumps 160 pts; Tata Motors, ONGC lead gainers

Supported by positive global markets, domestic benchmark indices started Thursday’s trading session in the positive zone. At 9.40 am, the Sensex at the BSE was trading 160 points up at 26,793 and the Nifty at the NSE was trading 54 points higher at 8,242.

Broader market again outperformed the front liners. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices jumped around 0.9 per cent each.

All the BSE sectoral indices, except Telecom index, were trading in the positive zone with Metal index leading the gains, up 1.3 per cent. Telecom index slipped 0.4 per cent.

On Wednesday, the Sensex had closed eight points down at 26,635 and the Nifty had ended two points lower at 8,193.

Top gainers in the Sensex-30 pack: Tata Motors (up 3.2 per cent), ONGC (up 1.7 per cent), Wipro (up 1.5 per cent), Tata Steel (up 1.5 per cent) and ICICI Bank (up 1.3 per cent).

Top losers in the Sensex-30 pack: M&M (down 0.3 per cent), Asian Paints (down 0.2 per cent), Bharti Airtel (down 0.2 per cent), and HDFC (down 0.1 per cent)

Meanwhile, the Rupee was trading 13 paise higher at 67.91 against the US Dollar.