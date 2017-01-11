Sensex jumps 141 points; Nifty trades above 8,800

Keeping aside weak global cues, domestic equity markets extended Thursday’s gains and started Friday’s trading session on a higher note. At 9.50 am, the Sensex at the BSE was trading 141 points up at 28,442 and the Nifty at the NSE was trading 31 points higher at 8,809.

Broader markets underperformed the front liners. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices increased around 0.2 per cent each.

Among the BSE sectoral indices, Bankex index was trading with the biggest gain, up 1.4 per cent, while IT index became the top loser, down over 1 per cent.

On Thursday, the Sensex had closed 146 points up at 28,301 and the Nifty had closed 51 points higher at 8,775.

Top gainers in the Sensex-30 pack: HDFC Bank (up 6.5 per cent), HDFC (up 1.4 per cent), Sun Pharma (up 0.8 per cent), Lupin (up 0.8 per cent) and Tata Motors (up 0.7 per cent).

Top losers in the Sensex-30 pack: Infosys (down 1.6 per cent), TCS (down 1.2 per cent), Hero Motocorp (down 1.2 per cent), Coal India (down 0.9 per cent), and Wipro (down 0.7 per cent)

However, the Rupee was trading two paisa down at 67.09 against the US Dollar.