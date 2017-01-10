Sensex jumps 118 points in morning trade

Domestic benchmark indices started Tuesday’s trading session in the positive zone despite mixed global cues. At 9.45 am, the Sensex at the BSE was trading 118 points up at 26,845 and the Nifty at the NSE was trading 34 points higher at 8,270.

Broader markets were trading in line with front lines. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices jumped around 0.5 per cent each.

All the BSE sectoral indices were trading in the positive zone with Oil & Gas index leading the gains, up 1.7 per cent.

On Monday, the Sensex had closed 33 points down at 26,727 and the Nifty had ended eight points lower at 8,236.

Top gainers in the Sensex-30 pack: ONGC (up 2.4 per cent), Tata Motors (up 1.8 per cent), Tata Steel (up 1.7 per cent), Gail (up 1.4 per cent) and ICICI Bank (up 1 per cent).

Top losers in the Sensex-30 pack: Axis Bank (down 1.4 per cent), Sun Pharma (down 0.6 per cent), TCS (down 0.2 per cent), Asian Paints (down 0.1 per cent), and Bajaj Auto (down 0.1 per cent)

Meanwhile, the Rupee was trading 20 paise higher at 68.01 against the US Dollar.