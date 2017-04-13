Sensex hits fresh peak of 32,135.91; Nifty at 9,939.30

The BSE Sensex hit record high of 32,135.91 points and Nifty touched life-time high of 9,939.30 in opening trade on Monday on buying in oil and gas, IT and banking stocks after better-than-expected financial results.

Gains in Reliance Industries, FMCG major ITC, Infosys, ICICI Bank and SBI helped the indices scale new peaks in early trade.

The 30-share Sensex rose by 107.02 points, or 0.33 per cent, to hit a new peak of 32,135.91, breaking its previous intra-day record of 32,131.92 hit on July 17.

All the sectoral indices, led by IT, oil & gas, bank, PSU and teck, were trading in the positive zone with gains up to 0.51 per cent.

The 50-share NSE Nifty advanced 24.05 points, or 0.24 per cent, to scale lifetime high of 9,939.30. The gauge had touched an intra-day high of 9,928.20 on July 17.

Among Sensex stocks, Reliance Industries maintained its upward journey and climbed 1.28 per cent to Rs 1,606.50 mostly on the back of robust earnings and announcement of a bonus issue in the rate of one share for every share held.

Other top performers during initial trade were Wipro, Hero MotoCorp, SBI, Lupin, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, Infosys, Axis bank, ITC Ltd and TCS, rising by up to 1.43 per cent.

Continued buying by foreign funds and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) helped the key indices to hit record hits, brokers said.

Among other Asian markets, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.44 per cent, while Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.18 per cent in their early deals. Japan's Nikkei, however, fell 0.86 per cent.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 0.15 per cent lower in Friday's trade.