Sensex declines 50 pts in morning trade; Nifty slips below 8,800

Tracking mixed Asian peers, domestic equity markets started Tuesday’s trading session on a lower note. At 9.40 am, the Sensex at the BSE was trading 50 points down at 28,302 and the Nifty at the NSE was trading 21 points lower at 8,784.

In the broader markets, BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices declined 0.5 per cent and 0.2 per cent respectively.

Among the BSE sectoral indices, Realty index was trading with the biggest gain, up 0.2 per cent, while Auto index became the top loser, down 1 per cent.

On Monday, the Sensex had closed 17 points higher at 28,352 and the Nifty had closed 12 points up at 8,805.

Top gainers in the Sensex-30 pack: Adani Ports (up 1.1 per cent), Reliance Industries (up 1 per cent), ONGC (up 0.9 per cent), ITC (up 0.5 per cent) and Cipla (up 0.4 per cent).

Top losers in the Sensex-30 pack: Hero Motocorp (down 2 per cent), Tata Motors (down 1.6 per cent), Bajaj Auto (down 1.6 per cent), Asian Paints (down 1.3 per cent), and Coal India (down 1.2 per cent)

Meanwhile, the Rupee was trading nine paise higher at 66.93 against the US Dollar.