Sensex crosses 27,000 mark; Nifty ends at 8,381

Supported by positive Asian and European markets, domestic bourses extended Tuesday’s gains and closed Wednesday’s trading session with jumps. The Sensex at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) ended 241 points higher at 27,140 and the Nifty at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) closed 93 points up at 8,381.

Broader markets outperformed the front liners. BSE Midcap index surged 1.4 per cent while Smallcap index shined 1 per cent.

All the BSE sectoral indices, except IT index, closed in the green zone with Metal index leading the gains, up 4.4 per cent. IT inched slipped 0.1 per cent.

On Tuesday, the Sensex had closed 173 points higher at 26,900 and the Nifty had ended 53 points up at 8,289.

Top gainers in the Sensex-30 pack: Coal India (up 5.6 per cent), Tata Steel (up 3.9 per cent), Lupin (up 2.2 per cent), ICICI Bank (up 1.8 per cent) and Power Grid (up 1.7 per cent).

Top losers in the Sensex-30 pack: Bajaj Auto (down 1.1 per cent), ITC (down 0.8 per cent), Reliance Industries (down 0.5 per cent), Wipro (down 0.3 per cent), and Infosys (down 0.2 per cent).

However, the Rupee was trading 16 paise down at 68.35 against the US Dollar.