Sensex closes 83 points up; Nifty fails to regain 8,400 mark

Amid mixed global cues, Indian equity market closed Monday’s volatile trading session in the positive zone. The Sensex at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) ended 83 points higher at 27,117 and the Nifty at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) closed 42 points up at 8,392.

In the broader markets, BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices rose around 0.5 per cent each.

Among the BSE sectoral indices, Metal index became the top gained with a jump of 2.6 per cent while Capital Goods index registered the biggest decline with a dip of 0.6 per cent.

On Friday, the Sensex had closed 274 points down at 27,035 and the Nifty had closed 86 points lower at 8,349.

Top gainers in the Sensex-30 pack: Gail (up 2.4 per cent), HDFC (up 1.8 per cent), Tata Motors (up 1.7 per cent), Hero Motocorp (up 1.6 per cent) and Tata Steel (up 1.6 per cent).

Top losers in the Sensex-30 pack: ICICI Bank (down 2.3 per cent), L&T (down 1.5 per cent), Axis Bank (down 1.2 per cent), Sun Pharma (down 1 per cent), and Reliance Industries (down 1 per cent).

Meanwhile, the Rupee was trading four paise higher at 68.14 against the US Dollar.