Sensex closes 184 points down; Tata Motors plunges 10%

Keeping aside positive global equity markets, domestic bourses closed Wednesday’s trading session in the negative zone. The Sensex at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) ended 184 points down at 28,156, and the Nifty at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) closed 68 points lower at 8,725.

However, broader markets again underperformed the front liners. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices plunged 1.2 per cent and 1.5 per cent respectively.

All the BSE sectoral indices, except FMCG index, closed in the red zone with Realty index leading the declines, down 3.5 per cent. FMCG index inched up 0.1 per cent.

On Tuesday, the Sensex had closed 12 points down at 28,339 and the Nifty had closed 13 points lower at 8,792.

Top gainers in the Sensex-30 pack: ITC (up 1 per cent), TCS (up 0.5 per cent), HDFC Bank (up 0.5 per cent), Bajaj Auto (up 0.4 per cent) and Asian Paints (up 0.3 per cent).

Top losers in the Sensex-30 pack: Tata Motors (down 10.3 per cent), Sun Pharma (down 4.3 per cent), Tata Steel (down 2.6 per cent), Adani Ports (down 2.1 per cent), and Hero Motocorp (down 1.8 per cent).

However, the Rupee was trading two paise higher at 66.92 against the US Dollar.