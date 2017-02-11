Sebi to enlist resource persons to spread financial literacy

Markets regulator Sebi has decided to empanel 'resource persons' to help spread financial literacy in select districts.



The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) will empanel financial education resource persons (RPs) on part-time basis for various districts in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.



The individuals will be part of the financial education efforts of the regulator for the districts where it does not have any financial education resource person and/or where there is deficiency of RPs.



Sebi has invited applications from interested candidates by February 28.



"This empanelment is not a full-time job but an exercise to enlist experienced persons having good communication skills, including effective presentation ability and passion for social work along with knowledge of computer/net to spread message of importance of financial literacy among masses in their identified area of operations," Sebi said in a notice.



Serving or retired teachers, professionals, bank and government officials as well as defence persons can apply for the opportunity.



The candidates should have at least a graduate degree and minimum three years working experience.



The RPs should have proficiency in the local language of the district that he/she is based in and should be willing to travel across the assigned area and conduct financial education workshops at various locations in the assigned area.



The individual should also preferably have experience of conducting programs of interest to retail investors, it said.



Successful candidates would be required to undergo four days' training by Sebi.



In Uttar Pradesh, Sebi is looking to empanel resource persons in as many as 46 districts including Etah, Fatehpur, Ghazipur, Mathura, Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar and Pilibhit.



Similarly, it would empanel individuals for seven districts in Himachal Pradesh -- Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti, Sirmour, Solan, Una, Kangra and Chamba -- and five districts in Haryana, including Fatehabad and Faridabad.



Sebi requires RPs in seven districts in J&K -- Doda, Kargil, Kishtwar, Leh, Poonch, Ramban and Reasi.



In Uttarakhand, RPs are needed for six districts -- Almora, Bageshwar, Champawat, Garhwal (Pauri), Chamoli (Gopeshwar) and Pithoragarh.



Barnala, Kapurthala and Pathankot are among the seven districts in Punjab where Sebi will empanel resource persons.