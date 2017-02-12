Sears, Kmart dump Trump products from e-stores

US retailers Sears and Kmart's websites no longer sell products from the Trump Home line, which is owned by the Trump Organisation, a Business Insider report said.

As of Friday, a search for Trump Home items on both retailers' websites yielded no results, except items sold by third-party sellers, the report issued on Saturday said.

A Sears spokesperson told the Business Insider that the company is looking into the disappearance of the Trump line.

As of Tuesday, Sears was still selling 19 Trump Home items online and Kmart was selling 13 items, according to Shannon Coulter, the brand strategist who started the #GrabYourWallet boycott against retailers selling products owned by US President Donald Trump's organisation.

It is unclear if Trump Home merchandise is still for sale in the retail stores.

Last week, luxury retailers Nordstrom officially cut ties with Ivanka Trump's fashion brand, and her line of clothing and accessories also disappeared from Neiman Marcus' website.

Home Shopping Network stopped selling a Trump Home line of lamps.

On Wednesday, President Trump weighed in, saying Nordstrom's treatment of his daughter is "unfair".