SBI's Kolkata circle aims at Rs 5,000 cr home loan disbursement

With the reduction in lending rate by 0.25 per cent in the affordable housing segment, State Bank of India's Kolkata circle is aiming at a disbursement of around Rs 5,000 crore in the home loan segment in the current fiscal.

Kolkata circle consists of Bengal, Sikkim, Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

"Last year we had disbursed Rs 3,125 crore under home loan segment, recording growth of Rs 1,841 crore. We are targeting a growth of Rs 2,000 crore in housing loan and further Rs 300 crore in allied home loan products in the current financial year," said lender's Chief General Manager Partha Pratim Sengupta.

"Our market share in the state is close to 30 per cent," he added.

With lower interest rate, the bank targeted at disbursing home loan in 1,500 accounts under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. The average ticket size for home loan in the circle is Rs 22 lakh.

Following the revision in rate, the lender will charge 8.35 per cent on women borrowers and 8.40 per cent for other borrowers with loan amount of up to Rs 30 lakh.

Sengupta said that retail and corporate deposits stood at Rs 1.61 lakh crore while total advances were Rs 64,948 crore.

Key parameters like expense ratio and transaction costs have declined during the year, he added.