Say hello to Land Rover's new SUV, Velar

British luxury SUV maker Land Rover is introducing a new SUV in its Range Rover lineup, the Velar. As the teaser images suggest, the new SUV will be placed in between the Evoque and the Range Rover Sport. Rumours of Land Rover working on a new coupe-SUV have been doing the rounds for a while now, and finally, it turned out to be true.

However, apart from a rear picture, Land Rover hasn't divulged many details regarding the Velar. It will be officially unveiled on 1 March 2017 and will make its US debut at the 2017 New York International Auto Show. However, it is also likely to be showcased at the upcoming 2017 Geneva Motor Show.

The name ‘Velar’ is derived from the Latin word ‘velare,’ which means ‘to veil or cover.’ The earlier prototypes of Range Rovers in 1969 were named Velar as their true identity had to be hidden. The Velar is likely to be based on the same platform as the Jaguar F-Pace and will compete with SUVs like the Porsche Macan, Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe and BMW X4.

Land Rover currently offers five SUVs in the Indian market: the Range Rover, Range Rover Sports, Discovery 4, Discovery Sport, and the Evoque. Land Rover is also expected to launch the Evoque convertible in the country this year. However, the Discovery 4 will soon be discontinued from the country as its successor, the all new Discovery, is already being featured on Land Rover’s Indian website.

Source: CarDekho