Rupee slips 5 paise against US Dollar to 68.08

The Rupee gave up 5 paise to trade 68.08 against the US Dollar in early session on Monday, snapping its 3-day winning run, owing to month-end demand for the American currency from importers amid a lower opening in the stock market.



Forex dealers said increased demand for the US currency from importers put a squeeze on the Rupee, but Dollar's weakness against other currencies overseas capped the fall.



The Rupee had firmed up by 4 paise to close at 68.03 against the US Dollar on Friday amid modest Dollar selling by banks and exporters.



Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex fell 34.71 points, or 0.12 per cent, to 27,847.75 in early trading on Monday.