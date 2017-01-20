Rupee's dream run continues, rises 10 paise against Dollar

Continuing its stellar run, the Rupee appreciated by another 10 paise to 67.21 against the US Dollar in early session at the Interbank Foreign Exchange on Monday on persistent selling by exporters and banks amid increased foreign fund inflows.



Forex dealers said that besides sustained selling of the American greenback by exporters and banks, the Dollar also struggled against some other currencies overseas which gave the rupee an upper hand.



Further, a higher opening in the domestic equity market influenced the rupee uptrend, they added.



On Friday, the Rupee continued its dream run against the US currency and closed at a fresh 2-1/2 month high of 67.31 by rising six paise on heavy Dollar unwinding by speculative traders and exporters.



`Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex jumped 160.95 points, or 0.57 per cent, at 28,401.47 in early trade on Monday.