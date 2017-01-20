  1. Home
  2. Business

Rupee recovers 17 paise against US Dollar

  • PTI

    PTI | Mumbai

    January 23, 2017 | 11:34 AM
Rupee, Dollar

(Getty Images)

Rupee recovered by 17 paise to 68.01 against the US Dollar in early trade on Monday on increased selling of the American currency by exporters.

Besides, the Dollar's weakness against some currencies overseas supported the Rupee but a lower opening of the domestic equity market capped its gains, forex dealers said.

On Friday's session, the local unit had ended lower by 5 paise to close at an over one-week low of 68.18 as the Dollar gathered strength ahead of the US Presidential inauguration.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex fell by 70.92 points, or 0.26 per cent, to 26,963.58 in early morning deals.

TAGS :

THE STATESMAN PULSE

By supporting the Jallikattu Ordinance, has Centre set a bad precedent of succumbing to protests?

Thank you for voting!

Copyright © 2016 The Statesman Limited. All Rights Reserved.