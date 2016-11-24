Rupee recovers 14 paise against Dollar

Rupee recovered by 14 paise to 68.08 against the Dollar at the Interbank Foreign Exchange in early trade on Tuesday on fresh selling of the US currency by banks and exporters.



Dealers said fresh selling of the American unit by exporters and banks and the Dollar's weakness against other currencies overseas supported the Rupee.



Further, a higher opening in the domestic equity market influenced the Rupee uptrend, they added.



On Monday, the domestic currency had lost 30 paise to 68.22 against the US Dollar due to huge demand for the American currency.



Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex recovered by 43.46 points, or 0.16 per cent, at 26,638.91 in early session on Tuesday.