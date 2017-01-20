  1. Home
  2. Business

Rupee opens 20 paise lower at 64.51 against Dollar

  • PTI

    PTI | Mumbai

    May 9, 2017 | 09:50 AM
Rupee, Dollar, 20 paise low

(Photo: Getty Image)

The Rupee was trading lower by 20 paise at 64.51 against the US Dollar in early trade on Tuesday at the forex market on increased demand for the American currency from importers amid sustained foreign fund outflow.

The Dollar gained strength against other currencies overseas as investors raised expectations of another US interest rate hike next month which weighed on the domestic unit, forex dealers said.

However, a higher opening in the domestic equity market restricted the rupee's losses.

On 8 May, the Rupee had gained 7 paise at 64.31 on bouts of Dollar selling by exporters and banks amid firming equities.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex rose 76.39 points, or 0.26 per cent, to 30,002.54 in early trade on Tuesday.

TAGS :

THE STATESMAN PULSE

Can Kolkata Knight Riders beat Kings XI Punjab to qualify for the IPL playoffs?

Thank you for voting!

Copyright © 2016 The Statesman Limited. All Rights Reserved.