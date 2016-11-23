Rupee makes more gains, up 16 paise against Dollar

The Rupee firmed up 16 paise to 67.89 against the Dollar on Thursday after the US currency saw higher selling by exporters and banks amid a higher opening in the domestic stock market.



Forex dealers said weakness in the greenback against other currencies overseas gave the Rupee some relief.



Further, a higher opening in the domestic equity market gave the uptrend some momentum, they added.



On Wednesday, the domestic unit ended higher by 28 paise at 68.05 following a fresh bout of Dollar selling.



Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex rose 171.39 points, or 0.64 per cent, to 26,804.52, in early session on Thursday.