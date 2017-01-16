  1. Home
Rupee falls further, down 8 paise against Dollar

    PTI | Mumbai

    February 17, 2017 | 11:46 AM
The Rupee came down by a further eight paise to 67.15 against the US currency in early trade on Friday after importers chased the Dollar.

Dealers attributed the Rupee's fall to increased demand for the US currency, but the solid opening of the domestic equities coupled with the Dollar's losing ground against some currencies overseas put a lid on the losses.

On Thursday, the Rupee had dropped 17 paise to close at 67.07 on fresh Dollar demand from banks and importers despite weakness in the greenback globally.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex rallied 424.99 points, or 1.50 per cent, to 28,726.26 in early session.

