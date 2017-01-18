Emboldened by the Banking Regulation (Amendment) Ordinance, the RBI is expected to push for resolution bad loans worth around Rs.8 lakh crore by March 2019, a move that could bring down the NPAs and improve the financial health of banks, a study by Assocham said.

“So, it should be safe to assume that the non-performing assets (NPAs) mess would largely be resolved by the first quarter of financial year 2019-20,” Assocham study titled 'NPAs Resolution: Light at the end of tunnel by March 2019' said.

This would be helped by a combination of several factors turnaround in the economic cycle and some resolute steps by the government and the Reserve Bank of India to fix the issue, it said.