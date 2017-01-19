Rs.60.90 cr awarded at Digi-Dhan Melas: NITI Aayog

NITI Aayog on Thursday said that over 3.81 lakh consumers and 21,000 merchants were declared winners of prize money worth Rs.60.90 crore at 24 Digi-Dhan Melas, held under lucky draw schemes 'Lucky Grahak Yojana' (LGY) and 'Digi-Dhan Vyapar Yojana' (DVY).



According to a NITI Aayog statement, the winners include small farmers, Anganwadi workers, housewives and labourers.



"Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka have emerged as the top five states with maximum number of winners. Active participation has been seen among men and women while most of the winners were in the age group of 21-30 years," the statement said.



About 1.94 crore citizens and 5.93 lakh merchants were trained so far for carrying out transactions through digital payment systems, said Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad in the statement.



These two schemes were launched on December 25 last year and will remain open till April 14. These schemes are aimed at "incentivising the consumers and the merchants to promote digital payments".



Over 100 Digi-Dhan Melas will be held across the country "to inculcate digital payment among the people". As per the statement, 24 Digi-Dhan Melas have been held across the country since December 25.