Country’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation eased further to 3.17 per cent in January 2017 compared to 3.41 per cent in December 2016.

The CPI inflation had dipped to a 25-month low of 3.41% in December 2016.

Data from the Commerce Ministry showed while Food index in January rose 1.29 per cent (year-on-year), housing index jumped 5.02 per cent. Inflation in fuel and light segment was 3.42 per cent in January.