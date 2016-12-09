Recruitment up, packages down

Centre’s recent demonetisation move has apparently not affected the job opportunities as increased number of students have got placements this year, but there is a dip in the pay packages offered.

The chairman of University of Business School(UBS), Punjab University, SK Chadha said “US Presidential Election and demonetisation were two major concerns during the placements. But we still managed to place 95 per cent of our students to renowned companies like Trident, Dell, Godrej, KPMG, SBI Life, HDFC and many more,”.

He said in fact demonetisation has created more jobs in web-based and financial service companies.

The average package offered to UBS students last year session was Rs.8.22 lakh per annum, but this year the same is Rs.7.6 lakh per annum.

While the highest package offered in 2016 was 21 lakh, the same is Rs.15 lakh this year.

“This year there was a dip in the package offered but still out 96 students 91 got placed,” the PU’s placement coordinator, Jyotdeep said.

Out of the 117 students who showed up for placement in this session, 95 per cent were offered employments in the first leg of the drive.

According to the UBS Placement Cell, 70 students got placed during 2012-13, 90 in 2013-14, 112 in 2014-15 and in 2015-16 117 got placed.