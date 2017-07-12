Rate cut hopes, global cues buoy equity markets

Expectations of a monetary policy easing, coupled with hopes of healthy quarterly results and broadly positive global cues, buoyed the key Indian equity indices -- NSE Nifty and BSE Sensex -- during the morning trade session on Tuesday.

According to market observers, factors such as hopes of a lending rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its next policy review meet on Wednesday enhanced investors risk taking appetite.

At 10 a.m., the NSE Nifty inched-up by 10.85 points or 0.11 per cent to 10,087.95 points.

The BSE Sensex stood at 32,537.31 points -- up by 22.37 points, or 0.07 per cent.