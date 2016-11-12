Railways to roll out ERP project shortly

For efficient management of its huge human resources, railways is rolling out enterprise resources planning (ERP) project, a massive IT project, to integrate the entire freight, passenger and administrative operations across the country.



India is witnessing digital revolution which will bring about a great change benefiting the economy, Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu said here on Monday.



He said the digital system will act as tool for fighting corruption and currently railways is also becoming part of the online system.



The entire procurement and tendering process in railways are now online. Railways recruitment board examination is also online to make it transparent and corruption free, Prabhu said.



He further said railways is embarking upon the ERP programme, which will perhaps be the largest in the world.



Enterprise resource planning (ERP) is business process management software that allows an organisation to use a system of integrated applications to manage the business and automate many back office functions related to technology, services and human resources. ERP software integrates all facets of an operation including product planning, development, manufacturing, sales and marketing in a single database, application and user interface.



Prabhu further said Indian economy will be benefiting from the demonetisation drive launched by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.