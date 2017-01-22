Railways to explore latest tech to prevent derailment

The railways will explore the possibility of acquiring an advanced technology system for rail fracture detection and track monitoring to enhance safety in the wake of frequent derailments.



Aiming at augmenting the pace of latest technological adaptations, the Research and Development Standards Organisation (RDSO), the research wing of the railways, will hold a two-day global technology conference from May 3 here.



The conference will have the four major thrusts areas -- enhanced safety, capacity enhancement and congestion reduction and better customer service, said the Director General of the RDSO, R K Kulshrestha.



Experts from 17 countries, including the US, China, Japan, Russia and South Africa, will take part in the meet.



At the conference, the RDSO will showcase the indigenously developed train collision avoidance system (TCAS).



Several experts from rail transportation development and allied technological industries, academia and research fraternity across the world are slated to deliver presentations and interact with experts of the Indian Railways for identification of appropriate cutting edge technologies and systems available worldwide for adaptation.