Railways pushing renewable energy to attain cost-efficiency: Prabhu

In a bid to adopt green technology, the Indian Railways is giving a big push to renewable energy to attain cost efficiency, Minister Suresh Prabhu said on Wednesday.



"The Railway Ministry is giving a big push to use renewable energy, electrification for ensuring sustainability and cost efficiency," Minister Prabhu said during a roundtable discussion here with the external stakeholders of the railways.



Prabhu observed that managing railways' operations while being environmentally sustainable remained a "challenge".



Prabhu said: "Railways is working on mainstreaming sustainability in our strategy."



"Having set up a separate directorate for environment, it is no more a peripheral activity, and now integrated with and complements the core activity."



Prabhu during the roundtable discussion highlighted the green inititives of the railways.



"Land use optimisation, afforestation, water bodies restoration, cleanliness are just some of the activities that the railways are working on to ensure sustainability," he said.



Meanwhile, Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain said that "Railway is the most environment friendly modes of transport".



"We are conscious of green issues and taking measures to go green wherever possible," Gohain said.



Stressing on the imporatnce of discussions with the external stakeholders, Prabhu said, "As a modern responsive organisation we cannot afford to work in isolation and we must tune ourselves to emerging trends in our economy and society."



"Roundtable discussions with external stakeholders will help in gaining perspectives, exchange knowledge and improving our workings," the Railway Minister said.