Pre-budget sentiment hooks up bulls on Dalal Street

Stocks staged a smart rally on Tuesday as investors poured fresh funds into front line stocks ahead of the budget and traders went long in select heavyweights ahead of the new expiry in the derivatives markets. As a consequence, the main benchmark, the Nifty, flirted with the 8,500-point mark, an 11-week high.

India's annual budget for the year to March 2018 has been advanced by nearly a month to February 1st. Traditionally, stocks have rallied ahead of the budget in anticipation of tax breaks, lower duties and a better business environment for companies. And it is this climb that is reflected in markets consolidating above 2-month highs. Strong earnings from HDFC Bank also helped local sentiment.

Stocks from the diversified Aditya Birla group with in the thick of buying action. Traders are also grappling with an early expiry of monthly derivatives contracts on Wednesday instead of the usual Thursday as its a national holiday on account of Republic Day.

The Nifty jumped 86 points, or 1 per cent, to 8,478 points, its day's peak and also the highest level since November 11. Here are the major events of the trading day:

* The Sensex rose 258 points to 27,376 points on the Bombay Stock Exchange. Bajaj Auto surged 3.4 per cent and was the top gainer on the Sensex. Bharti Airtel dropped the most, ahead of earnings, and ICICI Bank was the top traded stock by value.

* UltraTech Cement, Idea Cellular, Grasim and Hindalco -- all part of the Aditya Birla group -- were the top four gainers on the Nifty, surging between 3-3.7 per cent. They were among 43 stocks to advance on the Nifty.

* Yes Bank, HCL Tech, Zee Entertainment, Bharti Airtel and Infosys dropped 0.7-2 per cent and were among 8 losers on the Nifty.

* Yes Bank, Ajanta Pharma and ICICI Bank were the top traded stocks by value. Yes Bank, in particular, lost ground as traders exited speculative long positions after a strong quarterly show by the private lender.

* Idea, Hindalco, Adani Power and State Bank were among the top traded stocks by volume.

* Sentiment was on a strong footing across the market as was visible in robust gains across wider indices. The Nifty 100, 200 and 500 benchmarks rose more than 1 per cent each. Better gains were visible on the mid cap and the small cap indices.

* Sectors that were in a buying fancy included Auto, metals, pharma and realty benchmarks. All four indices tracking the banking sector were in an uptrend after HDFC Bank reported a 15 per cent rise quarterly profit and beat street expectations.

* The Advance-Decline ratio stood at 996 gainers to 610 losers, amply indicating that bulls were in command on Dalal Street.

* The new monthly expiry in the derivatives markets begins on Wednesday, a day earlier owing to a holiday on Thursday. Futures of CESC, TVS Motor, Tata Communications and Pidilite Industries were top gainers.

* Speculative shorts were seen on Karnataka Bank, Voltas, NIIT Tech and HCL Tech futures.

* Strong rollovers coupled with rising prices was seen in Idea Cellular futures.