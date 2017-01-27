Pre-budget rally lifts Nifty above demonetisation close

Indices cruised to a 3-month high in thick trade on Friday as traders punched in aggressive long bets ahead of the annual budget. Investors bought public sector banks, consumer durables companies, energy stocks and capital goods shares in anticipation of corporate friendly announcements next week.

India's annual budget for the year to March 2018 has been advanced by nearly a month to February 1st. Traditionally, stocks have rallied ahead of the budget in anticipation of tax breaks, lower duties and a better business environment for companies. And it is this climb that is reflected in the market consolidating near its 12-week peak.

The Nifty rose for the 4th session in a row to its highest level since October 31st. The index gained 58 points to quote at 8,661 points after the first hour of trade. This week's rally has also seen the 51-share index firmly crossing above its level of November 8th when the government announced an economic shock therapy via demonetising 86 percent of the currency float.

Tepid earnings expectations for the third quarter have also helped stocks outperform. Leading companies such as Maruti Suzuki have beaten modest forecasts by a wide margin, propping both the market as well as their stock prices.

Meanwhile, here are the major trading events of the day:

* The Sensex soared 243 points to 27,952 points on the Bombay Stock Exchange. Axis Bank was the top gainer while Wipro lost the most. Hero Motors was the top traded stock by value.

* BHEL, Bank of Baroda, Axis Bank, ACC and Eicher Motors rose between 2.1-3.6 percent and were among 36 shares advancing on the Nifty.

* Wipro, Lupin, Bosch, Cipla and Kotak Bank fell 0.8-1.6 percent and were among 15 decliners on the Nifty.

* ICICI Bank, Infosys and Axis Bank were the top traded shares by value.

* Ashok Leyland, IDFC Bank and Hindalco showed the heaviest volume-led activity along with ICICI Bank.

* The entire market was awash with green with the NSE 100, 200 and 500 indices adding about 1 percent each. The Mid cap and the small cap benchmarks rose more than 1 percent each.

* All sectoral indices rose. The maximum gains were seen on PSU banks, media stocks, and auto companies. All four indices tracking the banking sector posted strong uptrend.

* Divi's Labs, United Spirits, Bharat Electronics, ahead of earnings, LIC Housing Finance and Glenmark showed positive traction.

* Private sector lenders Yes Bank and IndusInd Bank slipped in trade along with Hindustan Unilever. Pidilite, Glaxo and Indigo Airlines.

* The uptrend was extremely strong in the wider market where 1,069 shares rose versus 456 that declined.