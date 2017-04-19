'PowerTex scheme will pave way to make zero defect products'

The Centre's 'PowerTex' scheme will pave the way for the powerloom sector to make zero defect products in line with Prime Minister's vision for India and cluster development, textile minister Smriti Irani has said. She stated this to reporters after visiting the Power Loom Service Centre here on April 27, interacting with officials and some trainees.

Irani stressed the need for weavers to replace their old powerlooms with new effective Rapier shuttle less looms, so that they could produce more and earn good revenue.

PowerTex India, a comprehensive scheme for development of the powerloom sector, was launched by the union government on April 1 simultaneously at 45 centres across the country.