'Positive impact of demonetisation, GST will be seen this year'

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday said the positive impacts of demonetisation and the Goods and Services Tax (GST) will boost the country’s economy and the positive impact will be seen this year.

“After transient impact, demonetisation will lead to cleaner and larger GDP. GST coupled with demonetisation will boost growth and the impact will be seen this year,” Jaitley said at the 8th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit in Gandhinagar.

He further said that the “bold and courageous” decisions were required to rebuild the Indian economy which has “opened up significantly, sector after sector”.

