PM expresses happiness on Ujjwala Yojana's success

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 15 July expressed happiness at the number of beneficiaries of Ujjwala Yojana crossing 2.5 crore and also thanked President Pranab Mukherjee for handing over LPG connections to beneficiaries in West Bengal.



"Ujjwala Yojana continues to expand its reach! Extremely delighted that today the number of beneficiaries crossed 2.5 crore," he said in a series of tweets.



"I thank Rashtrapatiji (Mukherjee) for the special gesture of handing over LPG connections to beneficiaries in Jangipur, West Bengal."



He also congratulate Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan "and his entire team that has been working round the clock for the success of Ujjwala Yojana".