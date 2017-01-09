Petrol pumps call off proposed Sunday off

All petrol pumps in the country, which had announced a weekly 'holiday' from May 14 and work on a single shift from May 15, called off their proposed agitation on Saturday, an official statement said here.



Federation of All Maharashtra Petrol Dealers Association (FAMPEDA) President Uday Lodh said that in view of a review meeting called by Oil Marketing Companies on Wednesday, May 17, it has been decided to postpone the agitation till further notice.



The Consortium of Indian Petroleum Dealers along with FAMPEDA was planning to launch the 'Cost Cutting Module' in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Haryana.

