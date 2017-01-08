  1. Home
Petrol, diesel prices slashed

    IANS | New Delhi

    May 16, 2017 | 09:39 AM
State-run Indian Oil Corp (IOC) has reduced price of petrol by Rs.2.16 per litre and that of diesel by Rs.2.10 a litre excluding state levies.

According to IOC, the current level of international prices of petrol, diesel and the Indian rupee-US dollar exchange rate warranted a decrease in selling price.

"The movement of prices in the international oil market and INR-USD exchange rate shall continue to be monitored closely and developing trends of the market will be reflected in future price changes," the IOC said in a statement late on Monday.

