Petrol, diesel prices slashed

State-run Indian Oil Corp (IOC) has reduced price of petrol by Rs.2.16 per litre and that of diesel by Rs.2.10 a litre excluding state levies.



According to IOC, the current level of international prices of petrol, diesel and the Indian rupee-US dollar exchange rate warranted a decrease in selling price.



"The movement of prices in the international oil market and INR-USD exchange rate shall continue to be monitored closely and developing trends of the market will be reflected in future price changes," the IOC said in a statement late on Monday.