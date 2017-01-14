Pakistan's largest trade expo opens in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka and Pakistan on Friday inaugurated a mega trade expo in capital Colombo to strengthen economic and trade ties between the two countries.



The trade expo, the largest-ever of its kind, organised by Pakistan outside the country, has seen the participation of 156 companies.



Speaking at the inauguration, High Commissioner of Pakistan Major General Syed Shakeel Hussain said the event should work as a catalyst for synergising deeper economic relations between the two countries.



The Ambassador said that Pakistan is a country of 200 million people with nearly $50 billion imports.



He urged the Sri Lankan government to explore Pakistan as a market for Sri Lankan goods and services.



Sri Lanka's Minister for Plantation Industries, Navin Dissanayake said that the importance of collaboration between Sri Lanka and Pakistan had increased tremendously in modern times for promoting cultural, civilisational and trade dialogue.



The expo features leading Pakistani companies and manufacturers of Engineering Products, Auto Parts, Agro Products, Textile & Clothing, Designer Wear, Handicraft & Traditional Textiles, Pharmaceuticals, Cutlery, Furniture, Carpets, Marble and Services.