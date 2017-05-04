Oracle supports FCC in net neutrality rollback

Cloud major Oracle has voiced support for US communications regulatory agency Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Ajit Pai's plan to roll back its net neutrality rules.

Oracle wrote a letter to the FCC and played up its "perspective as a Silicon Valley technology company", hammering the debate over the rules as a "highly political hyperbolic battle", that is "removed from technical, economic, and consumer reality", a report in The Hill said on Saturday.

"The stifling open internet regulations and broadband classification that the FCC put in place in 2015 - for just one aspect of the internet ecosystem - threw out both the technological consensus and the certainty needed for jobs and investment," the letter said.

Other companies -- like AT&T and Verizon -- that support Pai's plan have made an argument that the rules stifled investment in the telecommunications sector, specifically in broadband infrastructure.

Pai has proposed to undo the rules, which subjected broadband companies to tougher regulation from the FCC.

According to Oracle, Pai's plan to remove broadband providers from the FCC's regulatory jurisdiction "will eliminate unnecessary burdens on, and competitive imbalances for, ISPs internet service providers while enhancing the consumer experience and driving investment."

Telecom companies, which have long opposed the rules, are urging Pai to roll them back, the report said.