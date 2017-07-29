NTPC Q1 net profit up 12%

Power utility major NTPC on Saturday reported a 12 per cent rise in its standalone net profit for the first quarter (Q1) of 2017-18.



According to the company, its profit after tax for the quarter increased to Rs 2,618.17 crore from Rs 2,338.61 crore during the corresponding period in 2016-17.



NTPC informed the BSE that its total income for Q1, 2017-18 rose by seven per cent to Rs 20,541.93 crore from Rs 19,220.80 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.



"During Q1 of FY 2017-18, NTPC group generated 71.606 billion units against 71.501 billion units generated in the corresponding period of the previous year," the company said in a statement.



"On a standalone basis, NTPC generated 64.411 billion units," it said.