Note ban stopped fake currency flow: Kiren Rijiju

Terming demonetisation as a revolutionary step taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to curb black money and crackdown on terror activities, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday claimed printing of fake currency across the border stopped abruptly post November 8.

"We will have to be prepared for the change which the prime minister is attempting," the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs said at the 'Digi Dhan Mela' at Indira Gandhi Park here.

He said it is the duty of every Indian to support Prime Minister Nardendra Modi in his crusade against black money and terrorism for development of the country.

He said in Arunachal Pradesh efforts should be made to implement digital transaction in all villages as soon as possible.

Lashing out at the opposition for alleging that Modi's decision for cashless transaction was made in a hurry as the people of the country were not prepared, Rijiju said for development of the country people need the change.

"How will the country with 130 crore population develop if black money is kept concealed? Even in the 21st century, many villages in the country have no proper road communication which is the greatest tragedy for India," he said, asserting that the Prime Minister's dream is for equal development across the country.

He said with the introduction of cashless transaction there would be some problems initially but people have to accept it to make their lives comfortable in the coming days.

"We have no time to stay behind develop nations in this digital era for which the Prime Minister has introduced cashless transaction to cope up with the changing economy," he said, adding that India is a big country and it would take time to make things better.

Rijiju also appealed to all legislators to cooperate with Chief Minister Pema Khandu to make Arunachal Pradesh a vibrant state.