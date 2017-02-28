Nokia 3310 available from May 18

Finnish start-up HMD Global, which owns the rights to the Nokia brand, on Tuesday announced that the much-awaited Nokia 3310 will be available across top mobile stores in India from 18 May for Rs.3,310.



The device will come in four distinctive colours-warm red and yellow both with a gloss finish, and dark blue and grey both with a matte finish.



"Talk all day on a single charge, send texts, take pictures and enjoy a pocket jukebox with a built-in FM Radio and MP3 player. Our reinvention of this classic design is sure to make you smile. It's got everything you remember, but with a modern twist," Ajey Mehta, Vice President, India, HMD Global, said in a statement.



Considered as iconic because of its popularity and sturdiness, Nokia sold more than 126 million devices before it was phased out in 2005.



Having a 2.4-inch display, the new Nokia 3310 qualifies as a "feature phone" rather than a smartphone as it only provides limited internet facilities.



It relies on 2.5G connectivity and is powered by the S30+ operating system. With 1,200mAh battery, the device offers a 22 hours of talk time and has up to a month's standby time.



The battery of the new device is removable, like its older version. However, the 2017 model is rechargeable through a microUSB port. Its single camera is also restricted to 2MP.



According to HMD Global, the device also comes with the modern version of the classic game Snake pre-installed.



The device will power through up to 51 hours of MP3 playback too, as well as up to 39 hours of FM radio playback.