Nod for India-Poland JWG on agriculture

India and Poland will constitute a Joint Working Group (JWG) to cooperate in the agriculture sector and assist each other in promoting agriculture-related allied sectors.

The Union Cabinet, at ameeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved signing of an agreement that would cover various activities in the field of agriculture and allied sectors, including exchange of information on the current situation in agriculture, the phytosanitary conditions of crops, threats posed by harmful organisms and the threats posed by animal infectious diseases.

The agreement would also cover participation in fairs, exhibitions, seminars and conferences related to agriculture and agri-food processing, undertaking and developing joint economic initiatives including the support or agrifood trade between the states of the contracting parties.