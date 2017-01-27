Extending gains for fourth-straight session amid positive global cues, domestic bourses started the week on a higher note. At 9.45 am on Monday, the Sensex at the BSE was trading 223 points higher at 28,462 and the Nifty at the NSE was trading 64 points up at 8,805.

In the broader markets, BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices jumped around 1 per cent each.

All the BSE sectoral indices were trading in the positive zone with Realty index leading the gains, up 2.7 per cent.

On Friday, the Sensex had closed 14 points higher at 28,241 and the Nifty had closed seven points up at 8,741.

Top gainers in the Sensex-30 pack: ICICI Bank (up 2.3 per cent), SBI (up 1.5 per cent), Axis Bank (up 1.5 per cent), Hero Motocorp (up 1.4 per cent) and L&T (up 1.1 per cent).

Top losers in the Sensex-30 pack: Dr Reddy’s Labs (down 2.3 per cent), M&M (down 0.1 per cent), Bajaj Auto (down 0.1 per cent), and Coal India (down 0.1 per cent)

Meanwhile, the Rupee was trading 11 paise down at 67.20 against the US Dollar.