Nifty trades above 8,800; Sensex jumps 145 points

Tracking positive Asian peers, domestic equity markets started Thursday’s trading session on a higher note. At 9.50 am, the Sensex at the BSE was trading 145 points higher at 28,434 and the Nifty at the NSE was trading 41 points up at 8,810.

In the broader markets, BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices jumped 0.4 per cent 0.7 per cent respectively.

Among the BSE sectoral indices, Power index was trading with the biggest gain, up 0.9 per cent, while Metal index became the top loser, down 0.5 per cent.

On Wednesday, the Sensex had closed 45 points down at 28,290 and the Nifty had closed one point up at 8,769.

Top gainers in the Sensex-30 pack: Power Grid (up 1.5 per cent), HDFC (up 1.3 per cent), Gail (up 1.1 per cent), TCS (up 1 per cent) and HDFC Bank (up 1 per cent).

Top losers in the Sensex-30 pack: Tata Steel (down 1.5 per cent), Cipla (down 0.6 per cent), Coal India (down 0.5 per cent), HUL (down 0.4 per cent), and NTPC (down 0.3 per cent)

Meanwhile, the Rupee was trading 19 paise higher at 66.99 against the US Dollar.