Nifty trades above 8,800; Sensex gains 36 points

Amid positive global cues, Indian equity markets started the week on a marginally higher note. At 9.50 am on Monday, the Sensex at the BSE was trading 36 point higher at 28,370 and the Nifty at the NSE was trading 12 points up at 8,806.

In the broader markets, BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices increased around 0.1 per cent each.

Among the BSE sectoral indices, Metal index was trading with the biggest gain, up 1.2 per cent, while Consumer Durables index became the top loser, down 0.1 per cent.

On Friday, the Sensex had closed five points higher at 28,334 and the Nifty had closed 15 points up at 8,794.

Top gainers in the Sensex-30 pack: Tata Steel (up 1.4 per cent), NTPC (up 1.2 per cent), Gail (up 1.2 per cent), Adani Ports (up 0.9 per cent) and M&M (up 0.6 per cent).

Top losers in the Sensex-30 pack: Coal India (down 2.1 per cent), SBI (down 0.5 per cent), Hero Motocorp (down 0.4 per cent), Cipla (down 0.4 per cent), and Axis Bank (down 0.3 per cent)

However, the Rupee was trading 14 paise down at 67.02 against the US Dollar.