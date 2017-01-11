Nifty trades above 8,650; Axis Bank, NTPC lead gainers

Supported by positive equity markets, domestic bourses extended gains for fourth straight session and started last trading session of the week on a higher note. At 9.45 am on Friday, the Sensex at the BSE was trading 179 points higher at 27,887 and the Nifty at the NSE was trading 51 point up at 8,654.

Broader markets outperformed the front liners, BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices jumped around 0.9 per cent each.

Among the BSE sectoral indices, Oil & Gas index jumped the most, up 1.6 per cent, while Metal index became the top loser, down 0.2 per cent.

On Wednesday, the Sensex had closed 333 points up at 27,708 and the Nifty had closed 127 points higher at 8,603. Indian equity markets remained close on Thursday due to Republic Day holiday.

Top gainers in the Sensex-30 pack: Axis Bank (up 2 per cent), NTPC (up 1.4 per cent), ICICI Bank (up 1.4 per cent), Gail (up 1.4 per cent) and ONGC (up 1.3 per cent).

Top losers in the Sensex-30 pack: Lupin (down 0.7 per cent), Tata Steel (down 0.7 per cent), Tata Motors (down 0.6 per cent), ITC (down 0.6 per cent), and Wipro (down 0.5 per cent)

However, the Rupee was trading 13 paise down at 68.20 against the US Dollar.