Nifty trades above 8,400 in morning trade; Sensex gains 107 points

Trading in line with positive Asian peers, domestic equity markets extended Monday’s gains and started Tuesday’s trading session in the green zone. At 9.35 am, the Sensex at the BSE was trading 107 points higher at 27,224 and the Nifty at the NSE was trading 30 point up at 8,427.

In the broader markets, BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices jumped around 0.5 per cent each.

Among the BSE sectoral indices, Consumer Durables index jumped the most, up 1.1 per cent, while IT index became the top loser, down 0.3 per cent.

On Monday, the Sensex had closed 83 points up at 27,117 and the Nifty had closed 42 points higher at 8,392.

Top gainers in the Sensex-30 pack: Coal India (up 1.7 per cent), Power Grid (up 1.5 per cent), NTPC (up 1.2 per cent), HDFC (up 1 per cent) and M&M (up 0.9 per cent).

Top losers in the Sensex-30 pack: HUL (down 1.8 per cent), Bharti Airtel (down 1.1 per cent), Infosys (down 0.9 per cent), Asian Paints (down 0.6 per cent), and Hero Motocorp (down 0.2 per cent)

However, the Rupee was trading 11 paise higher at 68.09 against the US Dollar.