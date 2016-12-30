Nifty trades above 8,200 in morning trade

Tracking positive global cues, Indian equity markets started Wednesday’s trading session in the green zone. At 9:50 am, the Sensex at the BSE was trading 49 points higher at 26,693 and the Nifty at the NSE was trading 20 points up at 8,213.

Broader markets again outperformed the key benchmark indices. BSE Midcap index increased 0.5 per cent while Smallcap index jumped 0.7 per cent.

Among the BSE sectoral indices, Metal index registered the biggest gain with a jump of 1 per cent while FMCG index became the top loser with a cut of 0.4 per cent.

On Tuesday, the Sensex had closed 48 points higher at 26,643 and the Nifty had ended 13 points up at 8,192.

Top gainers in the Sensex-30 pack: Tata Motors (up 1.8 per cent), Tata Steel (up 1.2 per cent), ONGC (up 1.2 per cent), Coal India (up 1.2 per cent) and NTPC (up 1.1 per cent).

Top losers in the Sensex-30 pack: Reliance Industries (down 0.8 per cent), ITC (down 0.7 per cent), Bharti Airtel (down 0.3 per cent), HDFC Bank (down 0.3 per cent) and Cipla (down 0.1 per cent)

Meanwhile, the Rupee was trading 12 paise higher at 68.20 against the US Dollar.