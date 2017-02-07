Nifty snaps 4-day advance; traders await RBI's stance on rates

Indices paused for breath on Tuesday as a 4-session rally stretched valuations and stock prices across the board. Traders are booking partial profit ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy meeting, which is widely expected to cut interest rates.

The Nifty fell 30 points to trade at 8,771 points in the first two hours of trade. The index is consolidating near 4-month highs as investors extended long positions into the new derivatives expiry after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented a fiscally prudent annual budget on February 1st.

Markets are also taking a breather as overseas cues are tepid and stocks across Asia are mostly in the red.

Here are the major trading events of the day:

* Nifty slips below 8,800 levels. Falls for the first time in five days.

* The Sensex lost 68 points to 28,370 points on the Bombay Stock Exchange. Asian Paints is the top gainer on the index while Mahindra & Mahindra lost the most. ITC was the top traded stock on the Sensex.

* BHEL, Bharti Infratel, BPCL, Kotak Bank and ONGC rose 0.8-2.6 per cent and were among 17 shares that gained fresh traction on the Nifty.

* Tata Motors, Zee Entertainment, ACC and Bosch fell 1.4-2.3 per cent and were among 32 stocks losing ground on the Nifty.

* ITC, Jindal Steel, Tata Motors and Sun Pharma were the top traded stocks by value on the NSE.

* Jindal Steel, Gujarat NRE Coke and ITC were the top traded shares by volume.

* Overall, the markets were flat with the Nifty 100, 200 and 500 indices falling marginally. Mild upticks were seen on the small cap and the mid cap benchmarks.

* Sectoral indices were mostly in the red with the Auto benchmark posting the maximum losses, down 1 per cent. All four indices tracking the banking sector slipped marginally. Modest gains were seen on Metals and FMCG shares.

* While major indices were in a downdraft, the broader market continued to be controlled by the bulls. Overall 837 shares rose versus 737 that fell.