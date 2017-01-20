Nifty slips below 8,600; Sensex trades 108 points down

Trading in line with weak global equity markets, domestic benchmark indices started Tuesday’s trading session on a lower note. At 9.50 am, the Sensex at the BSE was trading 108 points down at 27,741 and the Nifty at the NSE was trading 36 point lower at 8,596.

In the broader markets, BSE Smallcap index slumped 0.2 per cent but BSE Midcap index inched up 0.1 per cent.

Among the BSE sectoral indices, Power index jumped the most, up 0.9 per cent, while IT index became the top loser, down 1.3 per cent.

On Monday, the Sensex had closed 33 points down at 27,850 and the Nifty had closed nine points lower at 8,633.

Top gainers in the Sensex-30 pack: ONGC (up 2.4 per cent), Power Grid (up 1.6 per cent), Tata Steel (up 1.5 per cent), HUL (up 0.5 per cent) and ITC (up 0.4 per cent).

Top losers in the Sensex-30 pack: Coal India (down 2.8 per cent), Gail (down 2.5 per cent), TCS (down 1.7 per cent), Infosys (down 1.6 per cent), and Tata Motors (down 1.3 per cent)

However, the Rupee was trading seven paise higher at 67.88 against the US Dollar.