Nifty slips 55 points; IT stocks lead losers

Indian indices slipped for the 2nd session on Tuesday, driven lower by a sharp fall in IT stocks as adverse changes in H1-B visas hit sentiment on the sector. Stocks are also taking a breather ahead of the union budget to be presented on February 1st.

The Nifty dropped 55 points to 8,577 points as traders partially booked profit ahead of a major event and after markets hit 13-week highs. Earnings are Nifty constituents ICICI Bank, Bajaj Auto and ONGC will also sway sentiment on Dalal Street.

The mood took a beating after US President Donald Trump, fighting to protect US jobs, doubled the salary requirement for H1-B visas, which allow low paid Indian tech developers to work in the US. Such a worker will now have to be paid $130,000 per year from $60,000 presently, effectively cutting down the cost arbitrage that Indian software developers enjoyed for 3 decades. The bill will have to be approved by the US Senate. Meanwhile, the IT Index plunged 4.4 per cent to 9,722 points, 3-month low. TCS lead all 11 stocks in the IT Index lower between 1.1-5.2 per cent.

Here are the major trading events of the day:

* Idea Cellular, in talks with a potential merger with larger rival Vodafone India, was the top gainer on the Nifty and remained in an uptrend for the 8th session in a row. The stock surged 15 per cent after Monday's stunning 26 per cent rally.

* ONGC, ITC, Tata Power and Power Grid rose 0.6-1.3 per cent and were among 20 shares advancing on the Nifty.

* Bharti Infratel, TCS, Tech Mahindra, Grasim and HCL Tech dropped 4-11.1 per cent on the Nifty and were among 30 shares that declined on the index.

* Idea Cellular was the top traded stock by value and volume with Rupees 1,569 crore worth of shares changing hands. Nearly 14.71 crore shares were traded on the NSE alone.

* CPSE ETF, ONGC and Infosys were also on the list of most active by value.

* CPSE ETF, JP Associates, JP Power and Reliance Communications were the top traded shares by volume.

* All wider benchmarks dropped lower as profit booking was seen across the market. The Nifty 100, 200 and 500 indices fell 0.7 per cent each. Losses were higher on the midcap and smallcap benchmarks.

* There was a deep shade of red in the sectoral space with the Nifty IT index being the top loser. Shares in the pharma, metals and auto sectors also lost ground. Bit gains were seen on the FMCG index.

* The bears assumed command of sentiment on Dalal Street with 1,173 shares falling compared to just 409 that rose.

* The sentiment was worse off in the derivatives market with 140 futures dropping versus just 38 that rose.