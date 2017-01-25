Nifty reclaims 8,500 as pre-budget rally enters 3rd session

Traders punched in bullish bets helping to Nifty to cruise beyond 8,500 levels as the bulls tightened their grip on Dalal Street in a pre-budget rally. Stocks rose for the third session in a row on Wednesday as bearish speculative bets were unwound on the last day of the monthly expiry of futures contracts and bullish bets were rolled over into the new expiry.

The Nifty gained 41 points to 8,516 points, its highest level since November 10. India's annual budget for the year to March 2018 has been advanced by nearly a month to February 1st. Traditionally, stocks have rallied ahead of the budget in anticipation of tax breaks, lower duties and a better business environment for companies. And it is this climb that is reflected in markets consolidating near its 11-week peak.

Here are the major events of the trading day:

* The Sensex added 132 points to 27,507 points on the Bombay Stock Exchange. HDFC was the top gainer while Bharti Airtel, post earnings, lost the most. Power Grid was the top traded stock on the Sensex.

* Zee Entertainment, HDFC, Tata Steel, Tata Power and Axis Bank gained between 1.5-2.7 per cent and were among 29 stocks advancing on the Nifty.

* Idea Cellular, Bharti Airtel, Tech Mahindra, Wipro and Reliance Industries dropped 0.4-2.6 per cent and were among 19 stocks that fell on the Nifty.

* Bharat Financial, post earnings, was the top traded stock by value, surging 6.4 per cent with 307 crore rupees worth of shares changing hands. HDFC, Biocon and Yes Bank were also heavily traded and posted smart gains.

* JP Associates, Hindalco and Suzlon were the top traded stocks by volume.

* Wider markets were in an uptrend with the Nifty 100, 200 and 500 indices rising 0.5 per cent each.

* Mild profit booking was seen on software and pharma stocks. Strong gains were seen on media stocks, private banks, realty shares and financial services companies.

* The bulls were in full command of overall sentiment with 989 shares rising versus 535 that fell in the wider market.

* This sentiment was also reflected in the derivatives market where 103 futures rose compared with 73 that fell.